Author to speak about segregated park

Cynthia Wilson-Graham, co-author of “Remembering Paradise Park: Tourism and Segregation at Silver Springs,” will be the keynote speaker at the Friends of John H. Dickerson Heritage Library’s 18th Annual Author Luncheon.

The luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 17, at the Palmetto Club, 1000 S. Beach St., Daytona Beach.

Paradise Park was the “colored only” counterpart to Silver Springs, famous for its crystal-clear water and glass bottom boats.

Tickets are $30 and must be purchased in advance.

Call 386-252-9850 or the John H. Dickerson Heritage Library at 386-239-6478 for ticket information.