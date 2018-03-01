County seeking agencies for summer food program

Volusia County’s Human Services Office is seeking agencies to participate in the Summer Food Service Program, which will run from June 4 through Aug. 10.

The federally funded program provides meals and snacks to all children ages 18 and younger in geographical areas where at least 50 percent of the children are eligible for free or reduced-price school meals. It was created to ensure that children in low-income areas can receive nutritious meals during summer vacation.

Approved sites will receive meals to serve to participating children.

Schools, public agencies and private nonprofit organizations must apply by March 23. Applications are available at www.volusia.org/community_assistance/applications or by calling 386-254-4648, ext. 12984, in Daytona Beach; 386-423-3375, ext. 12984, in New Smyrna Beach; or 386-736-5956, ext. 12984, in DeLand.