On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., children ages 10 and under will have the opportunity to participate in the Egg’Stravaganza Egg Hunt at Central Park.

Activities will include egg hunts for 10,000-plus eggs.

The schedule is as follows:

10:45 a.m. – for ages 2 and under (empty eggs)

11:15 a.m. – ages 3-5

11:30 a.m. – ages 3-5 (round 2)

12:15 p.m. – ages 6-8

12:30 p.m. – ages 9-10

For more information on these events, visit www.palmcoastgov.com/events or call 386-986-2323.