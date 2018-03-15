Employment event for hurricane evacuees set for March 26

CareerSource Flagler Volusia to hold an employment and training event for Hurricane Maria evacuees from Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands on March 26 from 1 to 3 p.m.

The event will be held at the Orange City Career Center, 846 Saxon Blvd, Orange City. Services available will include job search and application assistance, career assessments available in Spanish, resume assistance and online workshops. Bilingual staff will be onsite.

CareerSource Flagler Volusia offers tools to find jobs and advance careers for residents of Flagler and Volusia.

Getting help

On average, the organization provides nearly 2,427 job seekers each month with services such as an online job bank, career counseling, recruitment events, training, financial aid, career assessments and internships.

It also assists an average of 233 employers each month with recruitment, retention and training. For more information, visit www.CareerSourceFV.com

For questions about the March 26 event or to reserve seating for the event, contact Elizabeth Fernandez at elizabethfernandez@careersourcefv.com.

Volusia summer camp scholarships available

Summer camp scholarships are available to income-eligible children through Volusia County’s Community Assistance Division.

Families with children who are entering first through sixth grade and are between the ages of 5 and 12 may apply for scholarships. Students with special needs enrolled in school up to and including high school also are eligible.

Scholarship awards are based on income-eligibility and will be awarded according to funding availability.

Applications are now available at:

•All Volusia County public library branches

Approved camp sites

•Human Services offices at 123 W. Indiana Ave., Room 101, DeLand; 107 E. Canal St., New Smyrna Beach; and 775 Harley Strickland Blvd., Orange City

•They also will be posted online at www.volusia.org/community_assistance/applications.

Drop-off sites

Completed applications will be accepted at these times and locations:

•9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 26, at the New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, 1001 S. Dixie Freeway

•9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 3, at the Deltona Regional Library, 2150 Eustace Ave.

•7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 11, at the Midtown Cultural and Education Center, 925 George W. Engram Blvd., Daytona Beach

•7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 19, in the first-floor training room of the Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center, 123 W. Indiana Ave., DeLand

Applications will not be accepted if delivered in person or by mail before April 19.

Don’t fax it

After April 19, applications may be submitted in person or by mail to Volusia County Community Assistance, 110 W. Rich Ave., DeLand, FL 32720. Faxed applications will not be accepted.

Eligible applicants will be placed on a waiting list until an opening becomes available.

For more information, contact Jill Marcum at 386-736-5955.

Cinematique to show ‘Frida’

Cinematique of Daytona will feature a special Women’s History Month screening of “Frida’’ on Sunday, March 18 at 2 p.m.

“Frida’’ is a 2002 American biopic drama directed by Julie Taymor. It depicts the professional and private life of the surrealist Mexican painter Frida Kahlo.

Salma Hayek stars in her Academy Award-nominated portrayal as Kahlo and Alfred Molina as her husband, Diego Rivera.

Oscar winner

The movie won two Academy Awards for best makeup and best original score among six nominations. The film also stars Geoffrey Rush, Ashley Judd, Antonio Banderas and Edward Norton.

Tickets are available for purchase at Cinematique of Daytona located at 242 S Beach Street Daytona Beach or by phone- at 386-252-3118.

Tickets are $5 and $7. Advance ticket purchase is suggested.

More information including directions, parking, business hours and café menu online at www.cinematique.org