FLOWMobile to be in Deltona on April 4

Residents can receive their driver’s license or state identification card at Deltona City Hall from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 4.

The FLOWMobile (Florida’s Licensing on Wheels) “Mini-flow” will be in Room 150A in the South Wing of Deltona City Hall, 2345 Providence Blvd.

In effort to be more customer friendly, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is using mobile units to make services more accessible.

FLOWMobiles provide a convenient method for residents to renew driver licenses, obtain a replacement driver’s license, change a name or address on a driver’s license, get an identification card, renew vehicle registrations and purchase specialty license plates.

They also offer the Department’s critical safety services such as emergency contact information, registration and safety campaigns by the Florida Highway Patrol. However, no written or driving tests are given from mobile units.

Check the FLOWMobiles’ online calendar to find out where they will be throughout the state. Visit GatherGoGet to for a checklist of documents needed for processing your license, etc.