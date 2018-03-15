Funds available for rental housing projects

Volusia County’s Community Assistance Division is soliciting applications from nonprofit organizations in Volusia County to provide funds for one or more projects to assist with the costs to develop and rehabilitate small project rental housing units (one to nine units) to provide affordable rental housing for very-low and low-income households in Volusia County.

The county is using funds from the State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) program to provide organizations a zero percent interest deferred payment/forgivable loan to meet eligible and necessary rehabilitation costs up to $100,000 per housing unit.

The funds will be awarded based on application submittal and approval on a first-qualified, first-served basis, subject to the continued availability of funding.

Applications are available at www.volusia.org/community_assistance/applications or by contacting Paula Szabo at pszabo@volusia.org.