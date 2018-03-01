Gospel clinicians to lead workshop, concert

The Freedom 2018 Gospel Music & Kingdom Fellowship will host its gospel music workshop on March 3 at Apostolic Faith Temple, 300 Milford Place, New Smyrna Beach.

The workshop is from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. A concert by the workshop choir will be at 7 p.m. The workshop will include a youth division (ages 6-16) and an adult division (17 and up). Training provided will include voice, choral technique, ear training and instrument preparedness.

Clinicians include Calvin Tillman, music director at Macedonia Baptist Church, Eatonville; Davon Jamison, music educator, engineer and producer, Houston, Texas; and James Hines of Hope Fellowship Church.

For more information, email kendjay@aol.com.