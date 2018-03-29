Halifax Health to host Stop the Bleed Day Saturday

In recognition of National Stop the Bleed Day on March 31, Halifax Health will host a free, two-hour training class for those interested in being trained on how to help in a bleeding emergency before professional medical help arrives.

Led by Halifax Health’s trauma and emergency medicine team, this class will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the France Tower at Halifax Health Medical Center of Daytona Beach, 303 N. Clyde Morris Blvd.

Launched in October 2015 by the White House, Stop the Bleed is a national awareness campaign and a call to action. The campaign is intended to cultivate grassroots efforts that encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives.

To RSVP for this class, contact Lindsay Martin, trauma program coordinator for Halifax Health, at 386-425-2358 or email lindsay.martin@halifax.org.