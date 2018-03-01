Health and wellness fair set at Hope Fellowship

A health and wellness fair is scheduled Saturday, March 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hope Fellowship Church, 869 Derbyshire Road, Daytona Beach.

It will include free health screenings, vendors, food, and activities for children.

Vendors will include the Daytona Beach Black Nurses Association, Alzheimer’s Association, Progressive Medical Research, Angels Senior Living, All at Home Health Care, Health Market, Blossom’s Work Force Academy, Bethune-Cookman University’s Odessa Chambliss Center for Health Equity,Daytona Beach Fire Station, BPHIT Fitness and Quanita’s Ballroom and Fitness.

For more information, call 386-527-5918.