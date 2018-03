The Daughters of Ancient City Court #216 will host a Mardi Gras Soiree on March 3 from 9 p.m. to midnight at Houligan’s Private Upstairs Room, 1725 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Tickets are $10.00 and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the American Heart Association.

Attire is casual, but Mardi Gras masks are encouraged.

For more information, call 251-458-9978 or 904-729-2264.