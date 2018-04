On Friday, at 7 p.m., “Seven Pastors, Seven Choirs, Seven Words from Christ’’ will be presented at the Master’s Domain Church of God in Christ, 511 Freemont Ave., Daytona Beach.

A Sunrise Service for all local congregations is scheduled at 6 a.m. April at the church. The speaker will be Apostle Frank Watkins.

An Easter service is set for 10:30 a.m. An Easter egg hunt for children will immediately follow the service.