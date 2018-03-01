New documentary by Times photojournalist focuses on Dozier school

BY ANDREAS BUTLER

DAYTONA TIMES

The Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Mariana operated from 1900 to 2011. Called a reform school for wayward boys, it turned out to be a house of horror.

Boys sent to the school were beaten, abused, raped, tortured and murdered. One of those victims who died at the school was Billy Jackson of Daytona Beach.

Daytona Times photojournalist Duane C. Fernandez Sr. became fascinated with the story after seeing a news account about it. His curiosity has led to a documentary written, directed and produced by Fernandez that includes heart-wrenching stories from several who lived at the school.

“Lies Uncovered: The Truth about The Author G. Dozier Reform School for Boys’’ was shown for the first time on Sunday during a private screening at the Cinematique of Daytona.

‘Still occurring’

Over the past two years, Fernandez has worked on the project, which includes Jackson’s story.

“I like history. There is a lot of history in Florida and the South. Being a photojournalist and learning about the Billy Jackson story and him being from Daytona sparked my interest. I heard about the school. I saw it on TV. I wanted to go there. I thought the school would be a great story to tell in a documentary,” Fernandez told the Daytona Times.

“My hope is that people will see that things didn’t change. The film shows things that were occurring in the 40s and 50s, then things were still going in 2006. They were still finding ways to shuffle these boys into the school. They found other ways to continue. Mistreatment of young Black males are still occurring – just look at the school to prison pipeline,” he noted.

Couldn’t escape

Jackson’s story is a familiar one about those who were sent to the school located in Florida’s Panhandle. He was sent there for repeatedly skipping school.

The Daytona native was born in 1939; he died at Dozier at the age of 13 in 1952 after just a few months there. His remains were discovered in an unmarked grave site at the school and returned home in 2016.

While the cause of his death was listed decades ago as a urinary tract infection, it’s believe he died from a severe beating after trying to escape.

Funeral services for Jackson were held Aug. 13, 2016. at R.J. Gainous Funeral Home in Daytona Beach.

Paying their respects were former Dozier school students, known as the “White House Boys.’’ The men said they endured vicious beatings in a small building at the school called the White House.

Fernandez was there to document it for the Times.

Satisfied with result

The photojournalist said he battled some challenges while making the documentary but it finally came together. He plans to make some tweaks to the film based on suggestions from those who attended the screening.

He admitted, “I guess just finding the right people to work with. That was the toughest aspect of making it.”

Those involved in the making of the documentary are proud of the outcome.

“I think it turned out really well and the story was told very well and gave insight into something that the community really didn’t know was happening,” commented Denise Thames, who narrated “Lies Uncovered.’’

‘This was heavy’

Dr. Daniel Hollar, chair of the psychology department at Bethune-Cookman University, interned at the Dozier school. He makes an appearance in “Lies Uncovered.’’ Hollar said he interned at Dozier while pursuing his master’s degree at Florida State University.

“This was heavy. This was some deep stuff to see,” he said about the documentary. “This needs to be publicized. We need this in the Florida State University System in the criminal justice and psychology programs. The documentary was excellent. I am glad I was asked to be a part of it. I will be supportive of it whenever I can.’’

“I had a situation there that gave me an eerie feeling and they tried to kick me out of the program for it. People must understand that a lot of things occurred there because the people in Mariana are complacent about these things,” he explained.

“Many Blacks worked at the school, including many of the guards. People felt the economic ramifications when the school closed. Now many people work at the Florida State Hospital (in Chattahoochee) and they don’t want to talk about it. We have to listen to our boys when they say they are being abused.’’

Educational experience

Others who saw the documentary were pleased.

“I think it was excellent. I feel that the youngsters need to see this and learn about what happened. I think that this should be entered into some of the film festivals, including the American Black Film Festival,” said Kim Moten.

Lorenzo Bizzio had praise for Fernandez’s project. “I thought it was excellent. There was a lot of information that never gets out in the media or regular news,” Bizzio said.

“It opened my eyes of many of the atrocities that took place right here in Florida. That was some Nazi-level stuff that happened to those young boys. You don’t think it happens so close to home and close to your time. It’s really shocking and eye-opening. It shows the need for change that still needs to take place today.”

Savannah Ryan, 13, attended the screening with her parents.

“I knew nothing about this story. I learned something. It was a good documentary. The story itself makes me sad and angry,” she said.

Fernandez plans to submit the documentary to film festivals. He also wants to produce more documentaries.

“I have a few more in the works,” he said.