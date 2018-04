The Teen Flashlight Egg Hunt, which is actually for youth 11 to 17, will be at 7 p.m. Friday, March 30, at Central Park. Students 11-17 are invited to search for hidden eggs in the dark and play video games at the Game Time Game Truck. Bring your flashlight.

The hunts will be at 8 and 8:30 p.m. with two golden eggs per hunt for grand prizes.