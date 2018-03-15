The Arc Volusia to host inaugural charity golf tournament

The Arc of Volusia is pleased will host a golf tournament on March 24 to raise funds for its programs.

The inaugural event will take place at LPGA International located at 1000 Champions Drive in Daytona Beach. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.

There will be raffles, prizes and more. Lunch will be provided and there will be an after party with an entertainment sports simulator hosted by Mobile Entertainment Venue as well as a cash bar.

The cost of registration is $100 per person and half of the proceeds will benefit The Arc Volusia.

Serves 230 adults

The Arc Volusia is a nonprofit organization founded in 1962 by parents who were concerned about their children with disabilities.

Fifty-four years later, The Arc Volusia continues to lead the way in promoting awareness of the strengths and achievements of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD).

The Arc Volusia currently serves 230 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities – helping them develop life skills, increase their independence, and creating opportunities for them to earn a paycheck.

The Arc›s community impact focuses on four areas – education, employment, health and basic needs.

The Arc Volusia is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.. It’s located at 100 Jimmy Huger Circle in Daytona. The DeLand campus is located at 1738 Patterson Ave.

To sign up for the tournament and for more information, visit www.arcvolusia.org.