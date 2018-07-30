Happy at 100: Palm Coast woman celebrates, gives sage advice

BY DAYTONA TIMES STAFF

Marjorie Violet Graham of Palm Coast celebrated her 100th birthday last weekend with two celebrations – one in Palm Coast and another in St. Augustine.

She also shared nuggets of wisdom, including advice on staying healthy and happy, including this one: “Stay happy. Don’t be upset for too long. Life is short.’’

A birthday party was held for her on July 21 at Good’s Sam’s Assisted Living Residence in Palm Coast, where she resides. About 40 family members and friends helped her to celebrate.

On Sunday, she attended service at her church at Christ the King Anglican Church in St. Augustine. A birthday fellowship was held in her honor after the service.

Nanny, caregiver

She was born on July 21, 1918 in Roseau, Dominica, British West Indies. She moved to New York in December 1979 to assist her only daughter in raising her three grandchildren. The family moved to Palm Coast in 1988. She now has four great-grandchildren.

Her early years were spent as a nanny and a caregiver in Dominica and New York.

According to her family, she is an active member of Christ the King Anglican Church and looks forward to worshiping with her church family there once or twice a month.

Special interests have included serving in church ministries such as the Daughters of the King and the choir. She has stayed healthy and well through walking and interacting with others. She also has enjoyed crocheting and tatting.

Tamara Gibson-Alonso, who grew up in Palm Coast and now lives in Jacksonville, had these affectionate words to share about her grandmother: “She recalls more than most and she is very upbeat with a depth of wisdom to share.’’

Her family shared these words of wisdom passed along from her on wellness, longevity and getting along with others.