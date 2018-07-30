B-CU names recipient of award from Beyoncé

FROM STAFF AND WIRE REPORTS

Demetrius Weaver, a Pompano Beach, native is Bethune-Cookman University’s recipient of the Beyoncé Knowles-Carter Homecoming Scholars Award for the 2018-2019 academic year.

Weaver graduated with honors from Bethune-Cookman University (B-CU) last year with a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice. He is currently a graduate student seeking a master’s degree in criminal justice.

The Homecoming Scholars Award Program for 2018-2019 is a merit program announced in April. It is the second scholarship merit program from Beyoncé and BeyGOOD, her philanthropic initiative.

Extended to HBCUs

The Homecoming Scholars Award Program, announced after Beyoncé’s Coachella performance in April, is an homage to excellence in education and a celebration of the Homecoming weekend experience.

BeyGOOD announced that $100,000 in scholarships would be given to students at Xavier, Wilberforce, Tuskegee and B-CU.

“We salute the rich legacy of Historically Black colleges and universities,” said Ivy McGregor, director of philanthropy and corporate relations at Parkwood Entertainment, which houses BeyGOOD in announcing the award.

“We honor all institutions of higher learning for maintaining culture and creating environments for optimal learning which expands dreams and the seas of possibilities for students.”

Four schools added

While last year’s Formation Scholars Award spotlighted young women, the Homecoming program isn’t gender-specific.

The 2018-2019 disciplines include literature, creative arts, African-American studies, science, education, business, communications, social sciences, computer science, engineering and more. All applicants must maintain a 3.5 GPA or above.

Texas Southern University, Fisk University, Grambling University and Morehouse College were added since the first announcement through a partnership with Google.org.

Essays submitted

All qualifying applicants submitted a 1,000-word essay about one African or African-American thought leader in their field who has inspired them to achieve their goals. The recipients were selected by committees from the colleges and universities.

“Partnering with organizations like Google.org in support of HBCUs is our way of elevating cultural touchstones that paint a clear picture of excellence and opportunity through diverse education,” McGregor noted.

“We challenge other businesses across the country to join us in this commitment to higher education and investment in the future.”