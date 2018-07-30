Back-to-school events include, giveaways, Brain Bowl, revival

BY ANDREAS BUTLER

DAYTONA TIMES

Parents who need help getting their kids ready for school can get help from generous local sources. The first day for public schools in Volusia County is Aug. 13.

There are still plenty of events scheduled to assist parents with backpack, school supplies and more.

Shareece Sims is a single mother who is grateful for the help. Sims is a student who is soon to graduate from the International School of Hair and Design. She has four children – from a 2-year-old to an 8-year-old.

“I do go to the book bag giveaways as much as I can. I like them and I think that they do well, but as a single mother I still end up having to go out and buy more supplies. The giveaways don’t give out all of what is needed,” she told the Daytona Times.

Some challenges

Catherine Williams is a single mother of three who currently does construction work. Her kids range in age from 9, 14 and 16.

“These backpack and back-to-school giveaways do help out since we still have regular expenses to cover like rent, bills and food. I go to only one per year,” she said.

Accumulating everything that a child needs isn’t easy.

“It can be very difficult. Schools have supply lists with certain items. Often, when you go to the store, it is sold out because of the high demand. It’s the same with uniforms too. A child needs a certain color shirt but that store runs out or a store runs out of the countywide wide polo.”

Help also comes in August with the state’s back-to-school sales tax holiday. It runs Aug. 3-5.

Backpacks and more

Here are some of the local back-to-school events. Participants can receive free backpacks, school supplies as well as other services.

The newly created R.A.C.E. Foundation wants to help the community with resources to be successful.

The organization is throwing back-to-school events Aug. 11 and 12 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. in Derbyshire Plaza at 1278 8th St.

The Women of Virtue will also be doing their backpack even on Aug. 11 in conjunction with the event.

Haircuts, games

The event will include free backpacks with school supplies, haircuts, food, games and music.

Elite Headliners Barber Shop, Laced With Beauty; T.O.T.A.L. Inc.; and community outreach organizations One Bad Decision and No-Limits are sponsors.

“It takes a village. We are a collaboration of others. We also have a lot of parents that are reaching out and in need of assistance,” commented Ericka Sipp, Vice president and co-founder of R.A.C.E. For more information, call 386-451-2933.

Prayer revival

A Back-to-School and Community Prayer Revival is scheduled for Aug. 1-3 at Shady Grove Baptist Church, 705 S. Carolina St., Daytona Beach. There will be a nightly 6 p.m. prayer hour for children in day care to high school. The revival starts at 7 p.m.

The service is hosted by Christians Merging Together Ministries Foundation.

“This event is about raying for our young people before schools turn back in. Many east side pastors and leaders will unite together in unity,’’ said Minister Sammy Jackson.

He noted the need for prayer for safety of schoolchildren. “Across this nation, many students’ lives have been taking away, there hasn’t been any kind of solutions yet.’’

Brain Bowl

Community Healing Project, Inc. is hosting a Brain Bowl. The educational competition takes place on Aug. 4 at 6 p.m. at 635 Madison Ave., Daytona Beach.

The event will include a spelling bee, Black history trivia and a discussion on “What freedom means to me.’’

All participants will receive a backpack full of school supplies. Grand prizes and trophies will also be given. The event will conclude with a dinner for the community.

“This will be a little different from the normal back-to-school events. There are a lot of people in need of help with supplies and clothes,’’ said Rell Black, president of Community Healing Project.

“We did a backpack giveaway last year but decided to do something different this time. We want to push education in our community,” he added.

Mayor’s Backpack Giveaway

The Daytona Beach Mayor’s Backpack Giveaway continues on Saturday. The event gives out 3,500 backpacks with school supplies each year.

The next one takes place on July 28 at the Yvonne-Scarlett Golden Cultural & Education Center, at 1000 Vine St., from 9 a.m. until noon.

The event will conclude on Saturday, Aug. 4 at Daisy Stocking Park, 555 Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd., from 9 a.m. until noon.

Help from doctors

Halifax Injury Physicians will be giving away 100 backpacks filled with school supplies. This event will take place Friday, July 27, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Halifax Injury Physicians, 337 N. Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach.

The practice is led by Dr. Travis Utter, who believes parents should not be troubled with choosing between school uniforms, school lunches and school supplies.

“I hope this outreach will help loosen the load for some families in our area,’’ he said.

Backpacks will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information, call 386-265-7246.