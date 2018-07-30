Local events

Allen Chapel to celebrate Family and Friends Day

The Allen Chapel AME Church will celebrate its annual Family and Friends Day with several events. The church is located at 580 George W. Engram Blvd. Daytona Beach.

This year’s theme is “Praise is What We Do as Family and Friends.”

A Jazz and Gospel Karaoke Night will kick off the event on Aug. 3 from 7 to 9 p.m. Admission is $10 and $5 per song to participate in the karaoke. Light refreshments will be served.

A free community picnic will be held on the church grounds, Aug. 11, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

During that time, people who want to see the “Family and Fun Feud Game Show’’ based on the TV show Family Feud can pay $5 admission inside the fellowship hall. There will be basketball, table games, bounce house and music for children.

The event will culminate on Sunday, Aug. 12, at 9:45 a.m. with the worship service and the Rev. Dr. Daran H. Mitchell, pastor of Trinity African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church in Greensboro, N.C. as guest preacher.

Allen Chapel AME Church is pastored by the Rev. Nathan M. Mugala.

For more information about Family and Friends Day events, call the church at 386-255-1195 Tuesdays through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Library to offer line-dancing class

If you’ve been wanting to get out on the dance floor but don’t have a partner, here’s your big chance. Eddra Way will lead a free line-dancing class at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at the Daytona Beach Regional Library at City Island, 105 E. Magnolia Ave.

Learn new moves and practice old ones. Experience is not required.

Registration is requested. Call the library 386-257-6036 or register online at www.volusialibrary.org.

The library is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

County schedules Explore Volusia programs

Learn about Volusia County’s conservation lands and land management practices during free Explore Volusia programs in August. Environmental specialists will lead educational programs, a paddling trip, bike-about and snorkeling adventures.

Reservations are required; call 386-736-5927.

Upcoming events include:

Sharks: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7. Shark expert Marilyn Sullivan will share fascinating facts about sharks during a free presentation at Indian River Lagoon Preserve Park, 700 Sandpiper St., New Smyrna Beach.

Blue Spring snorkeling program: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15. Bring your snorkel gear to explore the spring habitat at Blue Spring State Park. Participants will learn about the importance of springs while enjoying the crystal clear water. The park will charge its regular admittance fee. Meet at Blue Spring State Park, 2100 W. French Ave., Orange City. Those under age 18 must wear a personal flotation device and be accompanied by an adult guardian at all times.

Brunch and learn: 8 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 18. Learn about the importance of scrub habitat and keep an eye out for scrub jays, gopher tortoises and other wildlife during a stroll through Lyonia Preserve. Afterward, meet and learn about a native animal while enjoying brunch. Meet at Lyonia Environmental Center, 2150 Eustace Ave., Deltona.

Bike-about Green Springs: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21. Ride the first segment of the East Central Regional Rail Trail from Green Springs to State Road 415 and back. All ages are welcome on this 11.4-mile round trip. Bicycles and helmets are required. Meet at Green Springs Park, 994 Enterprise-Osteen Road, Enterprise.

Hurricane preparedness: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 23. Florida Master Naturalist Terry Bledsoe will lead a discussion on the history, impacts and significance of these natural phenomena. She will also share hurricane preparedness tips and look at the history of Doris Leeper. Spruce Creek Preserve. Meet in the dirt parking lot on Martins Dairy Road, New Smyrna Beach.

Snorkel and swim adventure: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29. Learn about marine species and discover the wonders of the underwater ecosystem while snorkeling the high slack tide at Lighthouse Point Park, 5000 S. Atlantic Ave., Ponce Inlet. Participants must bring snorkel gear and be able to swim. Those under age 18 must wear a personal flotation device and be accompanied by an adult guardian at all times.

Participants should bring water and insect repellent. They should wear comfortable clothes and hiking or walking shoes.