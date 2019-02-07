Daytona Beach seeking youngsters for baseball league

The City of Daytona Beach’s Cultural & Leisure Services is looking for youngsters to participate in a youth baseball league. Free instructional clinics will be held from Feb.1922 beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Bethune Point Park, 11 East Bellevue Ave., Daytona Beach.

Parents are required to sign a waiver for each participating child. The Daytona Tortugas and the Daytona Beach Police Department have joined the city in sponsoring this league.

The free clinic schedule is as follows: ages 4-6, Monday, Feb.18; Tuesday, Feb.19; Wednesday, Feb. 29; ages 7-8, Feb. 18 and Feb. 19; ages 9-10, Feb. 18 and Feb. 21; ages 11-12, Feb. 20 and Feb. 22.

To register online, please visit www.codb.us/activities.

For more information, call 386-671-5544 or 386671-8337