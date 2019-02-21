Summer lifeguard tryouts begin Feb. 23

Are you interested in a job that involves sun, sand and saving lives?

Volusia County’s Beach Safety Division is hiring lifeguards to help keep beachgoers safe this summer. Upcoming tryouts are mandatory for those interested in a position.

Swim tryout dates and locations are:

Saturday, Feb. 23

8 to 11 a.m.: Ormond Beach YMCA, 500 Sterthaus Drive

Noon to 3 p.m.: Cypress Aquatic Center, 981 George W. Engram Blvd., Daytona Beach

Saturday, March 2

8 to 11 a.m.: Port Orange YMCA, 4701 City Center Parkway

Noon to 3 p.m.: Cypress Aquatic Center

Saturday, March 9

8 to 11 a.m.: Ormond Beach YMCA

Noon to 3 p.m.: Cypress Aquatic Center

Saturday, March 16

8 to 11 a.m. and

noon to 3 p.m.: Cypress Aquatic Center

Applicants must be at least 16 on or before June 1 and be able to swim 500 meters freestyle in under 10 minutes, swim 50 yards freestyle in under 30 seconds, and run a half-mile in under 3 minutes, 15 seconds.

$500 incentive

Candidates considered for hiring will undergo a background check, physical and drug screening.

Starting pay is $11.90 per hour. There is a $500 incentive for lifeguards if they meet criteria specifying number of weekend work days over their first summer. This is explained during the recruit class.

Those who wish to participate in the selection process must attend one of the 2019 tryouts, as well as Volusia County Beach Safety’s lifeguard recruit class (mandatory 48-hour ocean rescue training). Additionally, participants must attend a 40-hour first responder class and CPR course or provide proof of equivalence.

For more information, visit volusia.org/beach or call 386-239-6414.