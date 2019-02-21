Tomorrow’s Leaders visit Seventh Judicial Circuit Court

Students and their chaperones are shown at the S. James Foxman Justice Center.

FUTURES Foundation’s Tomorrow’s Leaders recently visited the S. James Foxman Justice Center and the Volusia Branch Jail for Criminal Justice Day.

Thirty-nine Volusia County students representing all 10 area public high schools – along with their chaperones – spent a morning with Seventh Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Raul Zambrano, Circuit Judge Leah Case, Circuit Judge Matt Foxman, various public defenders and assistant state attorneys.

Students observed Circuit Judge Case’s morning docket including arraignments and a sentencing , which taught them valuable lessons about the criminal justice system.

Deputy Chief State Attorney John Reid and Public Defender Jim Purdy along with members of their teams joined the Tomorrow’s Leaders for lunch and shared information about their roles, duties and responsibilities across the Seventh Judicial Circuit.

On Feb. 28, the final seminar for this six-month leadership development program will focus on health care and social services and include tours of Halifax Health Medical Center and Halifax Urban Ministries’ Hope Place.

About the organization

The foundation’s 33-member board of directors consists of area business and civic leaders who direct and raise funds to facilitate a variety of programs in the school district. FUTURES facilitates programs such as Tomorrow’s Leaders and the Volusia Take Stock in Children program, which offers scholarships, mentors and hope to at-risk, low-income high school students.

For more information about FUTURES Foundation, contact Executive Director Cynthia Ramirez at 386-255-6475, ext. 50730, caperric@volusia.K12.FL.US or visit its website at www.FuturesVolusia.org.