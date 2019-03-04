Palm Coast to host free NCCAA youth sports clinic

Children and teens ages 6-16 are invited to participate in a free NCCAA Youth Sports Clinic on Saturday, March 23, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Youth will choose a clinic from one of the five sports offered, learning new skills and practicing the sport. Instruction will be provided by National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) collegiate athletes and their professional coaches .

Check-in will be at 9 a.m., with the sports clinics beginning at 9:30 a.m. The golf sports clinic will be held at the City of Palm Coast’s Palm Harbor Golf Club, 20 Palm Harbor Drive, and all other sports at Indian Trails Sports Complex, 5455 Belle Terre Pkwy.

The free sports clinic is being offered by Palm Coast Parks & Recreation.

Space is limited and spots are filling fast. Advance registration is required at www.parksandrec.fun/events. On-site registration will be available on March 23 only if space is still available .