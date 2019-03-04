Palm Coast to host free NCCAA youth sports clinic

Children and teens ages 6-16 are invited to participate in a free NCCAA Youth Sports Clinic on Saturday, March 23, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Youth will choose a clinic from one of the five sports offered, learning new skills and practicing the sport. Instruction will be provided by National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) collegiate athletes and their professional coaches
The free sports clinic is being offered by Palm Coast Parks & Recreation.
Space is limited and spots are filling fast. Advance registration is required at www.parksandrec.fun/events. On-site registration will be available on March 23 only if space is still available