Registration is open for Easterseals’ walk in Daytona

Individuals and teams are invited to register for Walk With Me, a signature fundraiser for Easterseals of Northeast Central Florida. The event will take place on Friday, April 26. Gates open at 5 p.m.

The walk begins at 6 p.m. and the Daytona Tortugas game and Walk With Me picnic begin at 7:05 p.m. The event will begin and end at Jackie Robinson Ballpark, Daytona Beach and includes a 1.5-mile scenic stroll around the Sweetheart Trail in Riverside and City Island Parks in Daytona Beach.

Free registration is available at www.walkwithme.org/daytona. Online tools allow team captains to invite others to donate toward the team’s fundraising goals. Funds raised through Walk With Me support vital programs for people with disabilities in Volusia and Flagler Counties.

Walk With Me also is seeking local businesses as event sponsors. Interested parties may contact Susan Moor at smoor@esnecfl.org for details on sponsorship packages, which range from $250 to $5,000.

Each year, Walk With Me is led by inspiring local young ambassadors who lead teams through the event and share their stories of hope and courage while living with disabilities.

The 2019 Walk With Me ambassadors include Barrington Little (age 3), Blake Ferguson (2), Isabella Potsick (13), Scarlett Valdez (5), Myracle Andrews (5), Bob McGrath (4), Carson Chesley (9), Carl Bowdre (2), Ethan MacGregor (4), and Piper MacGregor (2).

In honor of national Easterseals’ 100-year anniversary, Easterseals hopes to secure 100 teams in this year’s event.

For more information about Walk With Me, visit www.walkwithme.org/daytona. For more information about how Easterseals is taking on disability in communities, visit www.eastersealsnecfl.org.