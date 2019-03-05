Actress to speak at FAMU alumni gala in Daytona

Angela Robinson

The Volusia County Alumni Chapter of the Florida A&M University/National Alumni Association will host its sixth annual Scholarship & Recognition Gala on March 30 in Daytona Beach.

The keynote speaker will be actress Angela Robinson, best known as Veronica Harrington of Tyler Perry’s “The Have and the Have Nots” on OWN.

The gala is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort, 100 N. Atlantic Ave, Daytona Beach. Tickets are $75.

For tickets and more information, call 386-738-0708 or 386-804-6136.