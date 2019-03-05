Cat rescues Deltona couple exposed to carbon monoxide poisoning

BY JOE MARIO PEDERSON

ORLANDO SENTINEL/TNS



A Deltona couple had spent several hours exposed to carbon monoxide poisoning and nearly died had it not been for their cat, according to a report by WESH.

Paul and Leona Jones parked their car in the garage after an early dinner on Feb. 27, WESH reported.

However, the couple failed to push the off button of their vehicle and left the engine running. The fumes began permeating throughout the house.

Paul fell asleep in the bedroom and woke up at 1 a.m. to the cries of the couple’s pet cat, Bella, under the bed, WESH reported. He picked Bella up off the bed and then collapsed.

Leona, who was sleeping on the couch, came into the room but became too weak and couldn’t lift herself onto the bed, WESH said.

She called 911, and rescue crews gave the Joneses and their cat oxygen and transported them for further examination.