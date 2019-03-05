Daytona State schedules Fresh Start program

Daytona State College’s Fresh Start program is a free, four-week workshop for men and women. A new session starts on April 1.

After completing the Fresh Start program, graduates will be better prepared to enroll in a career or technical program at the college. Participants must be 18 and up and not enrolled in public school; have completed a high school diploma or GED; and want to enroll in a vocational certificate or an associate of science program.

The program will help students build self-confidence, build communication skills that employers are seeking, improve personal and professional boundaries, learn about new vocational work-ready programs; and explore financial aid opportunities.

Enroll at http://www.daytonastate.edu/centerforwomenandmen/freshstart.html

For more information, call 386-506-3068.