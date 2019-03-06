Allen Chapel in Daytona celebrating 109th anniversary

Allen Chapel church

The Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church of Daytona Beach will celebrate its 109th anniversary at the 9:45 a.m. service Sunday, March 10. The church is located at 580 George W. Engram Blvd.

This year’s theme is “God Rewards Our Works.”

The Allen Chapel AME Church was organized on March 8, 1910 under the first pastor, J.W. Allen, for whom the church was named.

The first church building was erected on 1914 on Second Avenue, now known as Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard and McLeod Street. In 1993, the congregation relocated into the current church building on Cypress Street, now known as George W. Engram Boulevard.

The guest preacher will be the Rev. Dr. Jamin Ahmad Powell, pastor of Bethel A.M.E. Church in Kissimmee.

Powell holds a doctorate in pastoral studies and counseling from Duke University in North Carolina. He completed his undergraduate degree in religion and philosophy with a minor in speech and drama from Virginia Union University in Richmond.

He received a Master of Divinity degree from the Interdenominational Theological Center at the Morehouse School of Religion in Atlanta and a master’s degree in public health with a concentration on family and marital counseling from Emory University in Atlanta.

He is married to the former Dominique Blanchard. They have two sons, Preston and Austin.

“The community is invited to join in the celebration and especially the family members of Allen Chapel who attended from its beginning in 1910,” said co-chairs Ivyl Lesane and Robert Rhoulac.

The Rev. Dr. Nathan M. Mugala is pastor of Allen Chapel Church.

For more information, call the church at 386-255-1195 Monday through Thursday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.