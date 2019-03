Explore alternatives to cable at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Daytona Beach Regional Library, 105 E. Magnolia Ave.

Doug Holton will explain what you need to do to start streaming television and start saving money.

Registration is not required for the free program. For more information, call the reference desk at 386-257-6036, option 4.

The library is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.