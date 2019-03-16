Allen Chapel’s annual food feast set for March 23

DAYTONA BEACH – The annual “A Taste of Allen Food Feast” will be held March 23 in the parking lot of the Allen Chapel AME Church, 580 George W. Engram Blvd., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (rain or shine).

The cost is $12, which will allow people to sample the varied menu that includes cuisine from the African American culture.

The event is sponsored by the Men of Allen Ministry (Sons of Allen).

“After 14 years, people still come from as far as Orlando to sample the food,” according to Don Freeman, president of the group. Businesses, including barbershops and car dealerships pre-order slabs of ribs for their employees, he said.

The event is open to the public.

For more information about the annual food feast, contact the church Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 386-255-1195.

