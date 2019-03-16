B-CU players garner MEAC basketball honors

COURTESY OF B-CUATHLETICS.COM

Angel Golden, 24, takes control during a game this season.

SPECIAL TO THE DAYTONA TIMES

Bethune-Cookman University’s Angel Golden was named to the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball All-Conference First Team, while Chasimmie Brown and Camary Harris garnered Third Team and All-Rookie honors, the league announced on March 8.

Golden, a senior from Tampa, finished second in the conference in scoring (19.3 ppg) and free throw percentage (.836) and was also eighth in steals (1.8 per game).

The 2017- 2018 MEAC Player of the Year and 2018-19 Preseason Player of the Year became B-CU’s 11th recorded 1,000-point scorer and vaunted all the way up to third on the all-time scoring list with 1,369 points.

On to quarterfinals

Brown, a senior from Deltona, averaged a team-high 8.3 rebounds and contributed 10.3 ppg. She was second in the MEAC in field goal percentage (.482) and ninth in blocks (1.1). Like Golden, she contributed to B-CU’s run of three consecutive MEAC regular season conference championships.

Harris, a freshman from Suffolk, Virginia, came in during conference play, averaging 7.8 ppg and 3.6 rpg in 16 league games. She twice was named MEAC Rookie of the Week.

B-CU finished its regular season with an 18-10 overall record and 11-5 in league, earning the third seed for the conference tournament in Norfolk, Virginia.

The Lady Wildcats were slated for a noon quarterfinal Thursday against the winner of Coppin-State-Morgan State.

