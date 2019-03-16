Biker Bash debuts at Daytona Stadium

Biker Bash, a three-day event, was scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at Daytona Stadium with a ribbon cutting ceremony featuring Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry.

It is the first major event of the 2019 season at the newly renovated Daytona Stadium.

A motorcycle sound-off will take place on March 16 at noon. Participants from across the country will compete and showcase top-notch motorcycle sound systems.

Biker Bash concerts are scheduled at 8 p.m. from March 14-16.

Performances are:

March 14: NovaRex and Winger

and Winger March 15: Quiet Riot and Bulletboys

Quiet Riot and Bulletboys March 16: Puddle of Mudd and Every Mothers Nightmare

In addition to the stadium’s existing concessions, food trucks will be on site. Beer and alcohol will be served with a portion of sales donated to the DME Sports Foundation.

All concerts and events are free. Preferred VIP is $50 a ticket and preferred seating is $25.

Located at 3917 LPGA Blvd., the stadium is a 10,000-seat, multipurpose facility and entertainment venue on 64 acres in Daytona Beach.

For more information, visit www.DaytonaStadium.com.

