Easterseals to host resource fair on World Autism Day

Easterseals of Northeast Central Florida will host an interactive resource fair on Tuesday, April 2, to observe World Autism Day.

The event will be held at 1219 Dunn Ave., Daytona Beach. It is free and open to anyone who wants to learn more about living with autism.

The fair is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with free autism screenings. Educational workshops will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Questions will be answered relating to autism awareness and acceptance.

Attendees are asked to wear blue to show support. Refreshments will be served.

For more information, email Dorothy Lefford at dlefford@esnecfl.org.

