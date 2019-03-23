Three B-CU players named to NABC All-District teams

PHOTO COURTESY OF B-CU ATHLETICS

Junior Cletrell Pope was named to the NABC First Team.



SPECIAL TO THE DAYTONA TIMES

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced the 2018-19 NABC Division I All-District teams on Thursday (March 21).



Selected and voted on by member coaches of the NABC in NCAA Division I, these student-athletes represent the finest basketball players across America. Bethune-Cookman’s Cletrell Pope, Malik Maitland, and Shawntrez Davis all earned District 15 recognition.



Pope, named to the First Team, put together a season for the ages in his first as a Wildcat. He finished the regular season with 21 double-doubles, breaking Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Hall-of-Famer Kyle O’Quinn’s 20.



Pope led the nation in offensive rebounds per-game, and was top-three in rebounding average. He concluded the regular season with 363 rebounds, sixth on BCU’s single-season list. The 6-9 forward from Northport, Ala., was the only player averaging a double-double in the MEAC with 13.8 points and 12.1 rebounds per game.

Pope shot a .608 shooting percentage in conference play with averages of 16.7 points and 13.1 rebounds. Additionally, he earned MEAC Defensive Player of the Week honors eight times this season and the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Maitland, on the Second Team, averaged 15.1 points and 4.6 assists in MEAC games. The Daytona Beach native and Father Lopez graduate produced four 20-point games in conference play, and six overall with a high of 29 at Miami. He scored in double-figures the last five and 11 of the final 12 games of the regular season.



The point guard was also named the MEAC’s Player of the Week twice and Second Team All-Conference. He also averaged close to two steals a game in conference action. Maitland was an 86 percent free throw shooter on the season.

Davis, also on the Second Team, came on strong late for BCU. The forward shot 42.2 percent from the field and nearly 38 percent from distance in conference games.



He scored 10.2 points and pulled down 7.4 boards a conference night, and overall averaged 9.1 points and 6.0 rebounds on the year. The Atlanta native owned three double-doubles on the season and was Second Team All-MEAC.

