Halifax Humane Society to host annual Mutt Strutt

SPECIAL TO THE DAYTONA TIMES
DAYTONA BEACH – The Halifax Humane Society’s ninth annual Mutt Strutt 5K is Saturday, April 13. The 5K Fun Run/Walk takes off at 9 a.m., with registration at 8 a.m. at the Daytona Beach Bandshell.
The run/walk is open to walkers, joggers, and runners are welcome. Register to guarantee your T-shirt size by March 31 or before pre-registration closes on April 11.
Registration packets are $25 per person and each participant will receive a complimentary drink ticket, a raffle ticket, and a Mutt Strutt T-Shirt.
General admission is $5 in advance or $10 the day of. Animal lovers big and small are encouraged to help raise money by creating or joining a team to fundraise donations for the Halifax Humane Society animals. To register, visit www.HHSMuttStrutt.org
“This is a unique opportunity for pet owners who otherwise cannot bring their pet to the beach,” said Halifax Humane Society CEO Miguel Abi-Hassan. “We hope members of our community can enjoy the morning on the beach with their pet, while also supporting the animals here at Halifax Humane Society.”
For more information, call 386-274-4703 ext. 328 or visit www.HHSMuttStrutt.org.