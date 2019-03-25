Halifax Humane Society to host annual Mutt Strutt

The Mutt Strutt is an annual fundraiser of the Halifax Humane Society. It helps to service more than 25,000 abused, abandoned, and neglected animals across Volusia County.

SPECIAL TO THE DAYTONA TIMES

DAYTONA BEACH – The Halifax Humane Society’s ninth annual Mutt Strutt 5K is Saturday, April 13. The 5K Fun Run/Walk takes off at 9 a.m., with registration at 8 a.m. at the Daytona Beach Bandshell.

The run/walk is open to walkers, joggers, and runners are welcome. Register to guarantee your T-shirt size by March 31 or before pre-registration closes on April 11.



Registration packets are $25 per person and each participant will receive a complimentary drink ticket, a raffle ticket, and a Mutt Strutt T-Shirt.



General admission is $5 in advance or $10 the day of. Animal lovers big and small are encouraged to help raise money by creating or joining a team to fundraise donations for the Halifax Humane Society animals. To register, visit www.HHSMuttStrutt.org

“This is a unique opportunity for pet owners who otherwise cannot bring their pet to the beach,” said Halifax Humane Society CEO Miguel Abi-Hassan. “We hope members of our community can enjoy the morning on the beach with their pet, while also supporting the animals here at Halifax Humane Society.”



For more information, call 386-274-4703 ext. 328 or visit www.HHSMuttStrutt.org.

