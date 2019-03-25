Palm Coast summer camps to include robotics, sports and art

Palm Coast Parks & Recreation is planning a summer of fun and recreation with the addition of eight new types of camps to appeal to children and teens alike in the Palm Coast and Flagler County area.

Some of the new camps focus on special field trips, robotics, mountain biking, sports and art. Also back by popularity are the Fun in the Sun Summer Camp and specialty camps like Firefighter Kids, Junior Lifeguard, golf, tennis and baseball.

“We are consistently working to expand our program offerings to meet the growing needs of the community,” said Alex Boyer, director of Parks & Recreation. “We are excited to offer even more camp options this year, including for toddlers and teens.”

Registration is now open at www.parksandrec.fun/camps or at one of the following locations:

Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.

Palm Coast Aquatics Center, 339 Parkview Drive (when it opens on April 1).

Palm Coast Tennis Center, 1290 Belle Terre Parkway.

Pre-registration is required for all camps. Registration will remain open until all camp spaces are filled.

Here are details for the camps being offered this summer:

Counselor in Training (CIT) Program

CITs assist with camp activities and act as role models for the younger campers. Lunch is available at no extra charge through the Flagler County School District summer lunch program. Applications are available at the Palm Coast Community Center or at www.palmcoastgov.com/camps. Deadline is April 14. This is designed for grades 8-10 (grade just completed). It is offered Monday through Friday from June 3 to Aug. 9, from 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center. The cost is $20/week (helps cover cost of T-shirt and other supplies).

Teen Adventure Camp

Campers will embark on eight field trip adventures plus spend time at the Palm Coast Aquatics Center. They will go rock climbing and zip lining, visit a water park and trampoline park, and more. See the website for a full lineup of trips for each session, which are Monday through Friday, June 10-21 and July 15-26 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. This is for students grades 6-9 (grade just completed) and costs $275/session. A bagged lunch is available at no extra charge through the school district summer lunch program.

Robotics Camp

Campers will spend their days learning how to code and compete among themselves to accomplish challenges with their robots. Plus, they’ll get to spend time in the pool and play some games. Lunch is provided at no extra charge through the school district. Camp runs Monday through Friday, June 24-28 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Palm Coast Aquatics Center. It’s for grades 6-8 (grade just completed) and costs $80/week.

Mountain Biking Camp

Participants will learn basic off-road bike skills, explore and maintain trails, improve fitness and understand the importance of teamwork and goal setting. Trail location will vary throughout the week. Camp runs Monday through Friday, July 8-12 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the Mala Compra & Graham Swamp, 5862 N. Ocean Shore Blvd. This is for youth ages 11-18 and costs $50 for the entire week.

All Sports Camp

Love sports? Then this is the camp for you. Campers will play football, soccer, kickball, dodgeball, ultimate Frisbee and swim in the pool, too. Lunch is provided at no charge through the school district. Camp runs Monday through Friday, July 8-12 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Palm Coast Aquatics Center. This is for grades 6-8 (grade just completed) and costs $80 for the entire week.

Soccer Camp

Campers will increase their soccer skills while reinforcing the fundamentals. All skill levels are welcome. Camp will begin each day at Holland Park pavilion 3, 18 Florida Park Drive. It is held Monday through Friday, July 22-26 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. It is designed for ages 8-12 and costs $75 for the entire week.

Art Camp

Love art? Campers will spend their days creating, drawing, sketching, painting and more. There will also be time for the pool and games. Lunch is provided at no extra charge through the school district. Camp runs Monday through Friday, July 29-Aug. 2 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Palm Coast Aquatics Center. This is for grades 6-8 (grade just completed) and costs $80 for the entire week.

Munchkin Mini-Camp

This child-with-parent program will explore your munchkins’ summer interests through story time, art and crafts, and playing games both inside and outside. This mini-camp will end on the playground, so bring your own lunch to have a picnic with the group. There may be some water play, so come prepared with a towel. Children will learn cooperation, listening, and sharing, as well as develop social, fine motor and gross motor skills. This is held at the Palm Coast Community Center on Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 4-Aug. 1 from 10:30 a.m.-noon for ages 3-5. The cost is $15 for the entire summer or $1/day.

Fun in the Sun Summer Camp

Fun-filled, themed activities such as arts and crafts, stories, recreational games, nature hikes, swimming and special guest presentations are planned for this camp for students in grades K-5 (grade just completed). Camp runs Monday through Friday from June 3-Aug. 9, from 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (late pick-up available, for an additional fee) at the Palm Coast Community Center. Campers are eligible for the free lunch program provided by the Flagler County School District. Field trips are scheduled weekly and are included in the cost of camp. Students can be registered for one or multiple weeks. The cost is $95/week. Scholarships are available for this camp at www.palmcoastgov.com/camps. Deadline to register is April 15.

Golf Summer Camp

Learn the game of golf during these weeklong, fun-filled days of short game, full swing, putting, golf etiquette, sportsmanship, and friendly competition at the Palm Harbor Golf Club, 20 Palm Harbor Drive. Open to all skill levels, ages 6-16. Camp dates are Monday through Thursday, with the following sessions: June 10-13; June 24-27; and July 8-11; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Lunch, snacks and drinks included. $150/week. Deadline to register is one week in advance of the start of camp. More info: 386-986- 4653.

Tennis Summer Camp

This camp uses team games and activities to introduce campers ages 6-13 to tennis and develop athletic skills while fostering a love for the sport. Camp will be at Belle Terre Park, 339 Parkview Drive, with four different sessions available: Monday through Friday, June 10-14; June 24-28; July 8-12; and July 22-26, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Campers should come with athletic clothes and shoes, swimsuit (for pool days), water bottle, sunscreen, lunch, snacks and drinks. Sibling discount is available in the same transaction. $175/week.

Firefighter Kids Camp

Campers will meet at a fire station, use regulation fire equipment, and learn about firefighting techniques, the concept of CPR and first aid, home and fire safety and how to properly use a fire extinguisher during this week-long camp. The camp will be Monday through Friday, June 24-28, 8:30-11:30 a.m. at Palm Coast Fire Station 25, 1250 Belle Terre Pkwy. Camp is open to students in grades 3-5 (grade just completed). $60/week.

Junior Lifeguard Camp

The Junior Lifeguard Camp offers step-by-step lifeguarding skill development. Swimmers ages 11-15 will learn water safety, lifeguard rescues, first aid and CPR/AED. There are two sessions on weekends, June 29-30 and July 20-21 from 8 a.m.-noon at the Palm Coast Aquatics Center. Class attendees will receive a CPR mask, Red Cross whistle and t-shirt. $70/session. More info: 386-986-4741.

Daytona Tortugas Youth Baseball Clinic

The Daytona Tortugas will teach kids ages 7-13 skills to improve their ballgame in this half-day, co-ed baseball clinic at Indian Trails Sports Complex, 5455 Belle Terre Parkway. The clinic will be 8:30 a.m.-noon Tuesday, June 4. Participants will receive a free ticket to a Daytona Tortugas game. $37.

For more information, call Parks & Recreation at 386-986-2323.

