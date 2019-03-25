Public relations association to host mini-conference

The Florida Public Relations Association (FPRA) Volusia/Flagler Chapter is hosting a mini-conference titled The Art & Science of Public Relations, which is open to the community.

The chapter welcomes anyone interested in learning more about public relations and marketing for businesses of all types, government agencies, and non-profit organizations.

The event is Thursday, April 4, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at the Cici and Hyatt Brown Museum of Art at the Museum of Arts and Sciences (MOAS) 352 S. Nova Road Daytona Beach.

Fees are $50 for FPRA members $60 for non-members and $25 for students. The registration includes lunch and full access to MOAS until 5 p.m. at no additional cost.

Guest speakers

The lunch keynote speaker will be Jeff Rosenblum, founding partner of Questus, an author and filmmaker of the documentary “The Naked Brand.’’

“Capturing Sales Skills to Help Your Messaging Succeed’’ will be presented that morning by Dr. John Riggs, professor of Practice in Marketing and director of the Centurion Sales Program at Stetson University.

Breakout sessions include:

“The Science Behind User Experience (UX) & Usability’’ presented by Dr. Barbara S. Chaparro, professor of Human Factors and Behavioral Neurobiology at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

“The PR of Philanthropy’’ by Geo A. Ropert, founder and president of Ropert & Partners

“The Lost Art of LinkedIn’’ by Vickie Pleus, president of VP Communications

“Lights, Camera, App-tion! Creating Engaging Visuals with Your Smartphone’’ by Devon Chestnut, manager of Communications for Cox Communications Southeast Region.

For more information or to register, visit www.FPRAVF.org.

