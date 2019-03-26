Palm Coast chorus to present ‘Celestial Voices’ concerts

The Community Chorus of Palm Coast’s “Celestial Voices” concerts featuring the premiere of their first commissioned choral composition, “Cosmos,” are Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 28 at 4 p.m.



Both performances will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 156 Florida Park Drive, Palm Coast.

“Cosmos” is based on a greeting card created by local artist Sharon Gudenberg, with her lyrics set to music by renowned composer Dr. Stan Pethel.



This contemporary piece features piano and flute accompaniment, which provides an ethereal experience for both the singers and the audience.

Due to seating constraints, complimentary tickets are required.



Visit www.communitychorusofpalmcoast.com for more information on getting tickets prior to the performances.



The concerts are supported in part by a grant from the City of Palm Coast, donors and local program advertisers.

