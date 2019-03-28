Toni Charles dies at 53

Toni Charles

DAYTONA BEACH – A Community Celebration of Life for Toni Charles, 53, of Palm Coast, who died Monday, March 18 at Halifax Health Medical Center will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, March 30 at the John H. Dickerson Center, 308 South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Blvd. Those in attendance are asked to wear pink in her honor.

Toni Charles was featured in a previous Daytona Times article below:

She was a former supervisor for the Transcription Department at Halifax Health and a woman of faith. She was a wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, sister-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandmother, friend, spiritual leader and boss.

Here are some reflections from friends who known and loved her.

“Pastor Toni has always showed herself a friend by Proverbs 18:24. Our friend dared us to dream, walked our visions out with us and gave God all the glory,” according to Tammy Macon.

“She was a beautifully fierce warrior. She fought tirelessly for her life, for God, her family and her friends. Now we must continue the battle she gave her life for. Thank you for picking me to be your daughter. I will love you and fight for you always,” remarked Taylor Mills.

“Toni was a true friend. We met over 30 years ago at a house party. We both got saved and the Christ in us bonded us together. Our friendship was inseparable. I could always count on Toni. Through divorce, sickness, tears, books, promotions, international ministry assignments and graduations, she loved and supported me. I’ll see her again one day in the future,” remembered Dr. Rosalind Osgood.

“Pastor Toni Charles was a crusader for Christ. She believed that the gospel should move from the pulpit to the pavement. She talked and walked the Gospel. Her words, work, and witness were empirical evidence of her relationship with God. She preached the Bible all over the world. She loved God and she bragged on Him all the time,” Osgood said.