Learn how to ‘Eat A Rainbow’ at Port Orange event

With fruit and vegetables rainbow photo

Halifax Health to present “Eat A Rainbow, a program presented during Colon Health Awareness Month event.



Attendees will learn to cook a rainbow of colorful vegetables and fruits. Eating a healthy diet can improve your health and reduce your risk of cancer, including colon cancer.

It will be held Sunday, March 31, noon to 1 p.m., at the Kenneth W. Parker Amphitheater, 1000 City Center Circle, Port Orange.

This one-hour, step-by-step cooking demonstration and motivational event will feature registered dietitian Stacey Scrabis and registered nurse practitioner Rebecca Bird, both with the Halifax Health – Center for Oncology.



In addition, Mark Spivey, a life coach and licensed professional psychotherapist will be a featured speaker.

“Eat A Rainbow’’ is a check-in for 2019 Get Fit Port Orange members.



Presented by Port Orange Community Trust during its Spring Food Festival, the Get Fit Port Orange Health & Fitness Challenge, taking place through May 9, is a 10-week program that aspires to teach and motivate participants to live an active balanced lifestyle in order to improve health and lose weight.

This event is free and open to the public. You do not have to be a Get Fit Port Orange participant to attend.



For more information, call 386-425-4615.

