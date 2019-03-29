Tryouts scheduled for Junior Lifeguard Program

Shown above are students participating in the junior lifeguard training.

Youths between 9 and 15 can enjoy beach activities while learning life-saving techniques during Volusia County’s Junior Lifeguard program. Tryouts for the popular summer camps begin May 4.



Professional lifeguards will offer participants a chance to learn about water safety and first-aid techniques during weeklong camps in June and July. Junior lifeguards will also take part in daily team relays involving surfboard paddling, swimming, running and beach flags.



The Junior Lifeguard program is not a “learn to swim” program. To qualify, junior lifeguards must be able to swim 100 yards within two minutes and 15 seconds, tread water for five minutes, and swim under water 10 feet.



Candidates must pass a physical skills test, which will be offered on Saturdays at these locations:



Port Orange YMCA, 4701 City Center Parkway: 2 to 4 p.m. May 4, 11 and 25

DeLand YMCA, 761 International Speedway Blvd.: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 4 and 25

Deltona YMCA, 280 Wolf Pack Run: 8 to 10 a.m. May 4

Ormond Beach YMCA, 500 Sterthaus Drive: 8 to 10 a.m. May 11 and 18

Southeast Volusia YMCA, 148 W. Turgot Ave., Edgewater: 8 to 10 a.m. May 25

Cypress Aquatic Center, 981 George W. Engram Blvd., Daytona Beach: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 11 and 18; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 8 and 15.

Candidates may register for the summer camps after passing the physical skills test. Registration can be completed at www.volusia.org/beach beginning April 1.



Returning junior lifeguards do not have to take the physical skills test and may register at any time. Tuition is due upon registration. The cost for a one-week camp is $150.

