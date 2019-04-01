F.A.I.T.H. to host annual assembly on April 8

A speaker addresses the crowd at a past F.A.I.T.H. Action Assembly.

Fighting Against Injustice Towards Harmony (F.A.I.T.H.) will hold its annual Action Assembly at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 8, at Peabody Auditorium, 600 Auditorium Blvd., Daytona Beach.



At the assembly, up to 1,800 community members are expected to gather to urge local officials to take action in the areas of youth arrests, out-of-school suspension, and affordable housing.‬‬

Leaders from the congregations will call attention to the lack of affordable rental units for working individuals and families.



F.A.I.T.H. is a non-profit organization comprised of 32 religious congregations in Volusia County.



The organization plans to call on members of the Volusia County Council to begin working to create a county-level Affordable Housing Fund, similar ones being used in Pittsburgh and Louisville, Kentucky.



F.A.I.T.H. also will call for a decrease of out-of-school suspensions with the implementation of restorative practices.



Public officials who plan to attend thus far are: Seventh Circuit Chief Probation Officer Dan Merrithew; Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood; Volusia County Council Members Billie Wheeler, Heather Post and Barbara Girtman; Volusia School Board Members Ruben Colon and Carl Persis; Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry; along with Daytona Beach City Commissioners Quanita May and Paula Reed.



For more information, call 386-238-7060. The website is www.faithvolusia.org.

