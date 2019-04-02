Daytona schedules series of meetings on half-cent tax

The City of Daytona Beach is presenting a series of meetings in April about the proposed half-cent infrastructure tax.

The proposed half-cent sales tax increase would help improve roads and bridges, build more sidewalks and support water quality projects in Volusia County.

If approved by voters in May, the additional half-cent sales tax is expected to generate about $45 million per year countywide for the next 20 years. That amount, which could increase or decrease in subsequent years, would then be split annually between Volusia County and its 16 cities.

Using the currently established distribution formula, estimates reflect Daytona Beach’s share to be about $3.7 million annually. It is projected that the tax would generate $74.3 million in revenue to Daytona Beach over a 20-year period.

All of the city meetings will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be held at Daytona Beach sites.

The meetings are intended to be informal and residents are invited to stop by at their convenience, anytime between 5:30 and 7 p.m. to review project displays. City staff will be available to answer questions.

There will also be an opportunity for citizens and property owners to provide feedback on project priorities.

Meeting schedule

