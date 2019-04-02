Daytona schedules series of meetings on half-cent tax

The City of Daytona Beach is presenting a series of meetings in April about the proposed half-cent infrastructure tax.
The proposed half-cent sales tax increase would help improve roads and bridges, build more sidewalks and support water quality projects in Volusia County.
If approved by voters in May, the additional half-cent sales tax is expected to generate about $45 million per year countywide for the next 20 years. That amount, which could increase or decrease in subsequent years, would then be split annually between Volusia County and its 16 cities.
Using the currently established distribution formula, estimates reflect Daytona Beach’s share to be about $3.7 million annually. It is projected that the tax would generate $74.3 million in revenue to Daytona Beach over a 20-year period.
All of the city meetings will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be held at Daytona Beach sites.
The meetings are intended to be informal and residents are invited to stop by at their convenience, anytime between 5:30 and 7 p.m. to review project displays. City staff will be available to answer questions.
There will also be an opportunity for citizens and property owners to provide feedback on project priorities.
Meeting schedule
- Tuesday, April 2, Dickerson Community Center, 308 S. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Daytona Beach
- Thursday, April 4, Midtown Cultural & Educational Center, 925 George W. Engram Blvd.
- Tuesday, April 9, Yvonne Scarlett Golden Cultural and Educational Center, 1000 Vine St.
- Thursday, April 11, Sunnyland Park Activity Building, 825 Washington Ave.
- Tuesday, April 16, Allen Chapel AME Church, 580 George Engram Blvd.
- Thursday, April 18, Daytona Beach Fire Station #7, 2545 LPGA Blvd.
- Tuesday, April 23, Schnebly Recreation Center, 1101 N. Atlantic Ave.
- Thursday, April 25, Daytona Beach Police Department, 129 Valor Blvd.
- Tuesday, April 30, Church of Christ, 850 Beville Road