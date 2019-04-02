Disney sets date for opening of NBA Experience

BY DEWAYNE BEVIL

ORLANDO SENTINEL/TNS

ORLANDO – NBA Experience, a basketball-driven attraction at Disney Springs, will open to the public on Aug. 12, the company announced during a game between the Orlando Magic and the Philadelphia 76ers at Amway Center in downtown Orlando last week.

The new experience will include virtual and real-life play, including some re-enactments of key professional basketball moments, such as slam-dunk challenges or walking through the players’ tunnel before tipoff.

It will feature 13 interactive elements, Disney says.

Previously, Disney’s announced timeframe for NBA Experience was merely some time this summer.

The two-story, 44,000-square foot structure is currently under construction in the West Side section of Disney Springs. It’s going up across from House of Blues, where DisneyQuest operated for several years.