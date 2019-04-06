Children and Families Advisory Board to meet April 9

Volusia County’s Children and Families Advisory Board will meet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, in the third-floor conference room of the Volusia County Lifeguard Headquarters, 515 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach.

Members will review and discuss the contingency application, funding criteria and evaluation elements. They will also hear an overview of the board.

The Children and Families Advisory Board assesses and evaluates strategies to meet needs, monitors program compliance, advertises funding availability, recommends appropriations for programs serving children and families, and provides recommendations to the Volusia County Council on children and family issues.

For more information, visit www.volusia.org/cfab or call Special Projects Coordinator Corry Brown at 386-736-5955, ext. 12970.

