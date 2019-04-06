Commercial space study focus of meeting

Volusia County staff will share the findings of a consultant-led Commercial Space Industry Supply Chain study from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 12, in the Dennis R. McGee Room at Daytona Beach International Airport, 700 Catalina Drive.

The study profiles commercial space companies locating near or aboard the Cape Canaveral Spaceport and then characterizes the expanding goods and service demand they are generating. Reservations are not required.

For more information, call Rob Ehrhardt at 386248-8048.

