BETHUNE-COOKMAN UNIVERSITY’S CONCERT CHORALE

Bethune-Cookman University (B-CU) will present its 44th spring concert at 4 p.m. April 7.

The annual performance will feature the university’s Concert Chorale under the direction of Professor Terrance Lane and the symphonic band under the direction of Dr. Donovan Wells.

The concert is free and open to the public and will be held at the Mary McLeod Bethune Performing Arts Center, 698 W International Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach.