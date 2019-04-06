SKYWARN training set for April 29

Volusia County Emergency Management, in cooperation with the National Weather Service in Melbourne, will host a basic and advanced SKYWARN Spotter Training class Monday, April 29, at the Emergency Operations Center, 3825 Tiger Bay Road, Daytona Beach.

The basic course is from 10 a.m. to noon, and the advanced course is from 1 to 3 p.m.

The program was developed and taught by National Weather Service meteorologists and consists of trained weather spotters who report severe and hazardous weather.

The training is free but online preregistration is required.

Basic class registration: skywarn-daytona-beach-basic-042919.eventbrite. com. Advanced class registration: skywarn-daytona-beach-advanced-042919. eventbrite.com.

