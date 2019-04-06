Volusia offering express service for renewals

Do you need your vehicle registration in a hurry? You no longer have to wait for the mail, and you can skip the line by using a new Express Lane service for renewing a registration for your vehicle, boat or mobile home online and picking it up the same day.
The convenience fee is $1.50 for payments by e-check or $3.15 for payments by credit or debit card.
For same-day pickup, residents can renew online at www.renewexpress.com/volusia/renewals before 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Under delivery options, select “Pick up at a Revenue Office Location” and select your preferred location. Renewals completed after 3 p.m. can be picked up the next business day between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m
Volusia County has Tag, Tax and Title offices at:
- Ocean Center, 101 N. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach
- Thomas C. Kelley Administration Center, 123 W. Indiana Ave., DeLand
- 111 Canal St., New Smyrna Beach
- 2744 Enterprise Road, Orange City
Those using the Express Lane will receive two emails: one confirming their payment and the second letting them know when the registration will be ready for pickup.
When picking up their registration, residents should go to the customer check-in desk and show their photo ID.