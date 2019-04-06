Volusia offering express service for renewals

Do you need your vehicle registration in a hurry? You no longer have to wait for the mail, and you can skip the line by using a new Express Lane service for renewing a registration for your vehicle, boat or mobile home online and picking it up the same day.

The convenience fee is $1.50 for payments by e-check or $3.15 for payments by credit or debit card.

For same-day pickup, residents can renew online at www.renewexpress.com/volusia/renewals before 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Under delivery options, select “Pick up at a Revenue Office Location” and select your preferred location. Renewals completed after 3 p.m. can be picked up the next business day between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m

Volusia County has Tag, Tax and Title offices at:

Ocean Center, 101 N. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach

Thomas C. Kelley Administration Center, 123 W. Indiana Ave., DeLand

111 Canal St., New Smyrna Beach

2744 Enterprise Road, Orange City

Those using the Express Lane will receive two emails: one confirming their payment and the second letting them know when the registration will be ready for pickup.

When picking up their registration, residents should go to the customer check-in desk and show their photo ID.

