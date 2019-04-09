B-CU launches ‘Shifting Towards a New Foundation’ campaign

SPECIAL TO THE DAYTONA TIMES



The Bethune-Cookman University Foundation seeks to maximize the impact of contributions and has launched a multi-year fundraising campaign with this year’s theme: Shifting Towards a New Foundation.

The goal of the campaign is to raise $7.5 million to strengthen the university endowment and close the financial gap for students by June 30, 2020. Financial gifts will support university initiatives through student scholarships, faculty endowments, and capital projects.

With your help, the foundation:



Help to solve the pressing issues of our times

Launch innovative and creative problem solving

Promote transdisciplinary collaboration

Enhance the student experience

Amplify the work and research of B-CU faculty

More information: https://thewildcatden.net/shifting