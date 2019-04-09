Jacksonville chorus to perform at Daytona church

The Ritz Voices of Jacksonville will perform on April 28 at United Presbyterian Church.

The seventh annual “Afternoon of Music with Casey’s Friends & Family” on Sunday, April 28, at 4 p.m. at United Presbyterian Church in Daytona Beach.



Special guests will be the Ritz Voices of Jacksonville, an all-city community chorus. The group is known for its rich repertoire of songs, which include classical, patriotic, show tunes, and music of other cultures.



This award-winning group has shared the stage with a number of entertainers, including Barry Manilow, Peabo Bryson, Regina Belle, Paul Shaffer, Jon Secada, Freddie Jackson, Dionne Warwick, and Gerald Alston.



“An Afternoon of Music with Casey’s Friends & Family” is sponsored by the Fellowship/Hospitality Committee of United Presbyterian and is a fundraiser for the church. Donations will be accepted.



The church is located at 730 Beville Road, Daytona Beach, and is under the leadership of the Rev. Sheryl Sumlin-Walker, the church’s pastor.



For more information, call the church at 386-253-2324.

