Jacksonville chorus to perform at Daytona church

Church
The Ritz Voices of Jacksonville will perform on April 28 at United Presbyterian Church.

The seventh annual “Afternoon of Music with Casey’s Friends & Family” on Sunday, April 28, at 4 p.m. at United Presbyterian Church in Daytona Beach.

Special guests will be the Ritz Voices of Jacksonville, an all-city community chorus. The group is known for its rich repertoire of songs, which include classical, patriotic, show tunes, and music of other cultures.

This award-winning group has shared the stage with a number of entertainers, including Barry Manilow, Peabo Bryson, Regina Belle, Paul Shaffer, Jon Secada, Freddie Jackson, Dionne Warwick, and Gerald Alston.

“An Afternoon of Music with Casey’s Friends & Family” is sponsored by the Fellowship/Hospitality Committee of United Presbyterian and is a fundraiser for the church. Donations will be accepted.

The church is located at 730 Beville Road, Daytona Beach, and is under the leadership of the Rev. Sheryl Sumlin-Walker, the church’s pastor.

For more information, call the church at 386-253-2324.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here